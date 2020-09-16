Pick up pet hair just about everywhere with our CleanView® Pet Slim Corded Vacuum. We engineered it with our patented Tangle-Free Brush Roll, so you don't have to deal with that annoying pet hair that gets wrapped around the brush rolls of other vacuums.* It also has a 30-foot power cord and converts to a handheld vacuum, so you can clean stairs, upholstery and other soft surfaces where pets leave hair behind. The CleanView® Pet Slim Corded comes with an extension wand for high and hard-to-reach spaces around your home and has multi-surface cleaning capabilities, so it works on hard floors and carpets.