The BISSELL CleanView Rewind Pet is a powerful, yet lightweight machine that maximizes the pickup of pet hair and debris in so many ways. First, its Triple ActionBrush Roll works to loosen, lift and remove embedded pet hair and dirt from multiple surfaces across the home. Then, with its combined Scatter-Free Technology, hard floor cleaning is made easy with confident cleaning of troublesome messes.

Plus, edge-to-edge cleaning means the bristles sweep dirt out of edges and corners, making cleaning those hard-to-reach areas a cinch. And, wouldn't you agree that sometimes the clean up after cleaning is just as much of a chore? We put rewind in the name because with the simple push of the Automatic Cord Rewind button, the 25' power cord quickly wraps itself back into the machine. The large capacity, Easy Empty Dirt Tank also empties with the simple push of a button. CleanView Rewind Pet is a perfect fit for homes of all types of floors and surfaces - and of course, pets!