Do you have tough, set-in stains around your house? BISSELL® PRO Oxy Stain Destroyer has a stain-removal formula that starts working on contact to mobilize, lift, and penetrate the stain at the source. By Pre-Treating, you can boost deep-cleaning performance by up to 3X! It works great on spots and stains between deep cleanings and has a long-lasting, fresh scent great for carpet, rugs, car interiors, as an upholstery cleaner, and more.

Model: 1773