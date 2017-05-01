Hover to Zoom
Bissell® Pet Pro Oxy Urine Eliminator
48 fl ozUPC: 0001112023505
Product Details
BISSELL Pet Pro Oxy Urine Eliminator attacks malodor molecules and alters their chemical composition leaving a fresh scent. For use in all Upright Carpet Cleaning Machines when used as directed. Permanently removes stains and odors at the source with the power of Oxy. The Earth friendly formula contains no heavy metals, phosphates or dyes. Biodegradable detergents.
Model: 1990