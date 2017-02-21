We love our pets, and we know you love yours, too. The messes our pets leave behind are inevitable. It doesn’t matter if it’s tracked in mud, food spills or other accidents, the BISSELL ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro can handle them all thanks to its exclusive Pet Pro Cleanup System. The system uses a CleanShot pretreater to focus on spots and stains, a 2 in 1 Pet Upholstery Tool to remove stains, pet hair and odors from upholstery, a trial-sized bottle of our Professional Pet Urine Eliminator + Oxy Formula, and an EZ Clean Brush Roll Cover that makes maintaining your machine easy. When used in Deep Clean Mode, this carpet cleaner gives you professional-level results and outcleans the leading rental machine.

Professional Pet Urine Eliminator plus Oxy formula removes pet urine and even skunk odor

EZ Clean Brush Roll Cover makes cleanup quick and easy

Adjustable cleaning modes for mess versatility

Dual DrifterPower Brushes combined with Heatwave Technology® work to remove dirt and stains from carpet

Lightweight design and low-profile foot allow easy maneuvering under and around furniture

Includes:

Carpet Cleaner

2-in-1 Pet Upholstery Tool

3-Inch Tough Stain Tool

8-Ounce Professional Pet Urine Eliminator plus Oxy

Weight: 19.0 Pound

Model: 1986

Warranty: 5-Year Limited Warranty

Surface Types: Carpet

Cord Length: 25 Foot