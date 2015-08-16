Get professional style results with the BISSELL® ProHeat 2X® Revolution® Pet Carpet Cleaner. It out cleans the leading rental machine* and is half the weight, so you can truly own your professional clean. This easy-to-use carpet cleaner was designed with a low-profile foot to clean and maneuver under and around furniture. Dual DirtLifter® PowerBrushes and powerful suction combined with BISSELL® PRO MAX Clean + Protect formula loosen, lift, and remove embedded dirt and stains. Use with Deep Clean + Antibacterial formula to eliminate more than 90% of odor-causing bacteria.