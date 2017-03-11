Sick of getting on your hands and knees to scrub your floors? We are too. That’s what led us to design the BISSELL® SpinWave® Hard Floor Spin Mop. It’s a hard floor cleaner that works on sealed hard floors, including tile, vinyl, linoleum, and hardwood floors. The SpinWave® comes with a pair of soft touch cleaning pads for everyday messes and a pair of scrubby pads that clean tough, sticky messes.