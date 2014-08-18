BLACK + DECKER 6-Speed Hand Mixer with Storage Case Perspective: front
BLACK + DECKER 6-Speed Hand Mixer with Storage Case Perspective: left
BLACK + DECKER 6-Speed Hand Mixer with Storage Case Perspective: right
BLACK + DECKER 6-Speed Hand Mixer with Storage Case

1 ctUPC: 0005087580937
Product Details

The BLACK+DECKER 6-Speed Hand Mixer is for every mixing task. With five dishwasher-safe attachments, you can easily stir, beat, whisk, whip, and even work with dough.

  • 275 Watts Peak Power with 6 Speeds
  • Professional Attachments
  • Lightweight and Ergo dynamic Design
  • Bowl and Heel Rest

Includes:

  • Mixer
  • 2 Beaters
  • 2 Dough Hooks
  • Storage Case

Model: MX217/MX3200B

Cleaning Method: Removable parts are dishwasher safe. Wipe base down with a damp cloth.

