The BLACK+DECKER 6-Speed Hand Mixer is for every mixing task. With five dishwasher-safe attachments, you can easily stir, beat, whisk, whip, and even work with dough.

275 Watts Peak Power with 6 Speeds

Professional Attachments

Lightweight and Ergo dynamic Design

Bowl and Heel Rest

Includes:

Mixer

2 Beaters

2 Dough Hooks

Storage Case

Model: MX217/MX3200B

Cleaning Method: Removable parts are dishwasher safe. Wipe base down with a damp cloth.

