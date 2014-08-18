Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
BLACK + DECKER 6-Speed Hand Mixer with Storage Case
1 ctUPC: 0005087580937
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
The BLACK+DECKER 6-Speed Hand Mixer is for every mixing task. With five dishwasher-safe attachments, you can easily stir, beat, whisk, whip, and even work with dough.
- 275 Watts Peak Power with 6 Speeds
- Professional Attachments
- Lightweight and Ergo dynamic Design
- Bowl and Heel Rest
Includes:
- Mixer
- 2 Beaters
- 2 Dough Hooks
- Storage Case
Model: MX217/MX3200B
Cleaning Method: Removable parts are dishwasher safe. Wipe base down with a damp cloth.