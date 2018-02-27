The BLACK+DECKER Helix Performance Premium Hand Mixer features reinforced nylon beaters with 2x the surface area and 2x the mixing performance. The 250-watt motor runs at five speeds, including a reduced starting speed to help prevent splatters. Plus, a special turbo boost adds a power boost at every mixing speed to combine thick ingredients in no time. This set includes two helix beaters, two dough hooks, and one wire whisk, allowing you to quickly create cake and cookie batters, bread doughs, spreads and dips, homemade whipped cream, or whipped egg whites for a tasty meringue. All accessories are stored conveniently in the smartly designed storage case, which uses the mixer itself as the snap-on cover. Cleanup is a breeze with the auto-eject button that quickly disconnects the dishwasher-safe mixing tools. Plus, you can further prevent messes with the heel and bowl rest, which allows the mixer to sit upright on the edge of the bowl.

Includes: