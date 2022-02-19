Black Forest® Gummy Bears Family Size Bag
Product Details
Black Forest Gummy Bears are made with real fruit juice with colors from natural sources. They're also fat free and come in a variety of great fruit flavors including cherry, orange, apple, lemon and pineapple. Each one is as delicious as the next. No wonder they're America's favorite.
- These chewy, fruit flavored bears are made with colors from natural sources
- This product is proudly fat free and gluten free
- Reseal able bag makes it easy for sharing
- An assortment of delicious flavors including cherry, orange, apple, lemon and pineapple
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Corn Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin, Modified Food Starch (Corn), Citric Acid, Apple Juice Concentrate, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Fruit and Vegetable Juice (Color), Sodium Citrate, Coconut Oil*, Spirulina Extract (Color) and Beta-carotene (Color), Turmeric (Color), Carnauba Wax*.*Adds A Trivial Amount of Fat
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More