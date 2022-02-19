Black Forest® Gummy Bears Family Size Bag Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Black Forest® Gummy Bears Family Size Bag Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Black Forest® Gummy Bears Family Size Bag Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Black Forest® Gummy Bears Family Size Bag Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Black Forest® Gummy Bears Family Size Bag

28.8 ozUPC: 0004142001392
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 11

Product Details

Black Forest Gummy Bears are made with real fruit juice with colors from natural sources. They're also fat free and come in a variety of great fruit flavors including cherry, orange, apple, lemon and pineapple. Each one is as delicious as the next. No wonder they're America's favorite.

  • These chewy, fruit flavored bears are made with colors from natural sources
  • This product is proudly fat free and gluten free
  • Reseal able bag makes it easy for sharing
  • An assortment of delicious flavors including cherry, orange, apple, lemon and pineapple

Nutritional Information

Fat Free
Gluten Free
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size9pieces (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium20mg0.87%
Total Carbohydrate23g8.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar15g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Corn Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin, Modified Food Starch (Corn), Citric Acid, Apple Juice Concentrate, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Fruit and Vegetable Juice (Color), Sodium Citrate, Coconut Oil*, Spirulina Extract (Color) and Beta-carotene (Color), Turmeric (Color), Carnauba Wax*.*Adds A Trivial Amount of Fat

Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More