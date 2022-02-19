Ingredients

Corn Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin, Modified Food Starch (Corn), Citric Acid, Apple Juice Concentrate, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Fruit and Vegetable Juice (Color), Sodium Citrate, Coconut Oil*, Spirulina Extract (Color) and Beta-carotene (Color), Turmeric (Color), Carnauba Wax*.*Adds A Trivial Amount of Fat

Allergen Info

Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More