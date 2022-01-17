Black Forest Organic Gummie Bears Perspective: front
Black Forest Organic Gummie Bears

22 ozUPC: 0004142005506
Real Juice = Real DeliciousThese soft and delicious gummies are so juicy and so good. That's because they're made with real fruit juice and colors from real sources. They're also fat free and come in a variety of great fruity flavors. So try our juicy gummies and delight in the magic of the Black Forest.

Fat Free
Gluten Free
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
21.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size9 PIECES
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Sodium10mg0%
Total Carbohydrate23g8%
Sugar15g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Cane Sugar, Gelatin, Organic Lemon Juice Concentrate, Organic Tapioca Starch, Organic Potato Starch, Agar, Citric Acid, Organic Sunflower Oil*, Natural Flavor, Fruit and Vegetable Juice (Color), Turmeric Extract (Color), Organic Carnauba Wax*.

May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,CONTAINS TRACES OF TREE NUTS, I.E. ALMONDS, VARIOUS KINDS OF TREE NUTS,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

