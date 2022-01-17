Black Forest Organic Gummie Bears
Product Details
Real Juice = Real DeliciousThese soft and delicious gummies are so juicy and so good. That's because they're made with real fruit juice and colors from real sources. They're also fat free and come in a variety of great fruity flavors. So try our juicy gummies and delight in the magic of the Black Forest.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Cane Sugar, Gelatin, Organic Lemon Juice Concentrate, Organic Tapioca Starch, Organic Potato Starch, Agar, Citric Acid, Organic Sunflower Oil*, Natural Flavor, Fruit and Vegetable Juice (Color), Turmeric Extract (Color), Organic Carnauba Wax*.
Allergen Info
May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,CONTAINS TRACES OF TREE NUTS, I.E. ALMONDS, VARIOUS KINDS OF TREE NUTS,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
