Ingredients

Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Cane Sugar, Gelatin, Organic Lemon Juice Concentrate, Organic Tapioca Starch, Organic Potato Starch, Agar, Colors (Black Carrot Juice, Blackcurrant Juice, Turmeric, Carrot Juice, Purple Sweet Potato Juice, Cherry Juice, Radish Juice), Citric Acid, Organic Sunflower Oil*, Natural Flavors, Organic Carnauba Wax*.*Adds A Trivial Amount of Fat

Allergen Info

May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More