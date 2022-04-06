Hover to Zoom
Black Forest Organic Gummy Bears
8 ozUPC: 0004142007624
Product Details
- SO JUICY. SO GOOD: You know 'em, love 'em, now get your hands on some Black Forest Gummy Bears; Made with real fruit juice, fat-free & gluten-free, each little gummy bear is as delicious as the last & the resealable bag keeps them fresh
- BLACK FOREST GUMMY BEARS: Black Forest gummy bears are for kids & kids at heart; Soft & gummy fruit flavored candy full of authentic juicy flavor you'll feel good about; Go ahead, treat yourself
- TASTE THE DIFFERENCE: What makes Black Forest gummies, fruit chews, & fruit snacks so good; Our classic & organic snacks have real fruit juice, so each gummy bear, chew, or fruit snack is soft, chewy, & fruity
- SO JUICY, JA: You'll love the juicy goodness of Black Forest gummies; Add a moment of fun to your day with Black Forest candy, whether you treat yourself or share with others
- SO JUICY. SO GOOD: Fat-free & gluten-free
Nutritional Information
Fat Free
Gluten Free
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size12pieces (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate23g8.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar14g
Protein1g
Calcium1mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium6mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Cane Sugar, Gelatin, Organic Lemon Juice Concentrate, Organic Tapioca Starch, Organic Potato Starch, Agar, Colors (Black Carrot Juice, Blackcurrant Juice, Turmeric, Carrot Juice, Purple Sweet Potato Juice, Cherry Juice, Radish Juice), Citric Acid, Organic Sunflower Oil*, Natural Flavors, Organic Carnauba Wax*.*Adds A Trivial Amount of Fat
Allergen Info
May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More