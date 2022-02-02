Black Magic® Tire Wet® is the #1 Tire Shine in America because with one gentle mist, your tires will have the ultimate long-lasting, wet, glossy black look. Tire Wet is specially formulated to deliver the most brilliant shine of any leading tire spray available. It dries quickly so there is less chance for sling on your wheel wells.

Long lasting, extreme shine

Makes tires look wet, black and glossy

Easy to use, just spray and go - no wiping