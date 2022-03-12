Grapes are a sweet, crisp, portable and tasty snack ideal for eating anytime, anywhere. Fresh, healthy, and delicious, grapes are jam-packed with all kinds of naturally wholesome goodness. Grapes are a natural source of beneficial plant compounds, including antioxidants and other polyphenols.Grapes are a healthy, anytime snack, perfect for any moment from breakfast to dessert.

Sweet, crisp, juicy

Enjoyable both on their own or as part of a recipe, grapes are a versatile ingredient.

Pais well with wine, cheese boards, and yogurt

Grapes can keep for up to two weeks when following a few simple steps: