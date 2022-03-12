Black Seedless Grapes
Product Details
Grapes are a sweet, crisp, portable and tasty snack ideal for eating anytime, anywhere. Fresh, healthy, and delicious, grapes are jam-packed with all kinds of naturally wholesome goodness. Grapes are a natural source of beneficial plant compounds, including antioxidants and other polyphenols.Grapes are a healthy, anytime snack, perfect for any moment from breakfast to dessert.
- Sweet, crisp, juicy
- Enjoyable both on their own or as part of a recipe, grapes are a versatile ingredient.
- Pais well with wine, cheese boards, and yogurt
Grapes can keep for up to two weeks when following a few simple steps:
- Always refrigerate for maximum shelf life
- Store unwashed and dry; rinse before serving
- Avoid storing compressed or squeezed
- To avoid odor absorption, do not store grapes next to onions or leeks
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Black Grapes
Allergen Info
May contain Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More