Grapes are a sweet, crisp, portable and tasty snack ideal for eating anytime, anywhere. Fresh, healthy, and delicious, grapes are jam-packed with all kinds of naturally wholesome goodness. Grapes are a natural source of beneficial plant compounds, including antioxidants and other polyphenols.Grapes are a healthy, anytime snack, perfect for any moment from breakfast to dessert.

  • Sweet, crisp, juicy
  • Enjoyable both on their own or as part of a recipe, grapes are a versatile ingredient.
  • Pais well with wine, cheese boards, and yogurt

Grapes can keep for up to two weeks when following a few simple steps:

  • Always refrigerate for maximum shelf life
  • Store unwashed and dry; rinse before serving
  • Avoid storing compressed or squeezed
  • To avoid odor absorption, do not store grapes next to onions or leeks

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (75.5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories52
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.12g0.15%
Saturated Fat0.04g0.2%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.036g
Monounsaturated Fat0.005g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium1.5mg0.07%
Total Carbohydrate14g5.09%
Dietary Fiber0.68g2.43%
Sugar11.687g
Protein0.54g
Calcium7.55mg0%
Copper0.1mg10%
Iron0.27mg2%
Magnesium5mg2%
Manganese0.05mg2%
Niacin0.142mg0%
Phosphorus15mg2%
Potassium144mg4%
Riboflavin0.05mg4%
Thiamin0.05mg4%
Vitamin A50Number of International Units6%
Vitamin C2.4mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin E0.21Number of International Units2%
Vitamin K11mcg10%
Zinc0.053mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Organic Black Grapes

May contain Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits.

