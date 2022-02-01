Marvel 80th First Appearance Funko Pop Bobblehead Action Figure Celebrate 80 years of Marvel with Funko Pop Funko Pop is releasing bobbleheads of our favorite Marvel characters including this Black Widow bobblehead Because you can t have the Avengers without Black Widow make sure you add her to your collection Officially licensed by Marvel Features . Madzzle is the Worlds First Roll Up Puzzle. The Zero Gap Technology patent pending