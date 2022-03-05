Blake's All Natural Chicken Pot Pie Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Blake's All Natural Chicken Pot Pie Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Blake's All Natural Chicken Pot Pie Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Blake's All Natural Chicken Pot Pie Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Blake's All Natural Chicken Pot Pie

8 ozUPC: 0001787370512
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 27

Product Details

Blake’s Chicken Pot Pie combines white-meat chicken, garden vegetables, potatoes, and our signature gravy packed inside a flaky, made-from-scratch crust. Straight from our farm to your kitchen table, Blake’s Chicken Pot Pie is made with real white-meat chicken raised without antibiotics. Blake’s All-Natural Foods are made from scratch by people, not machines, so you get a personal touch with every bite. Using only the finest natural ingredients, Blake’s Chicken Pot Pie contains no artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, or ingredients. Blake’s Chicken Pot Pie can be microwaved or heated in the oven for a hearty dinner that’s ready in just minutes.

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (227 g)
Amount per serving
Calories370
% Daily value*
Total Fat23g35.38%
Saturated Fat9g45%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol20mg6.67%
Sodium470mg19.58%
Total Carbohydrate27g9%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar1g
Protein12g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.72mg4%
Vitamin A750Number of International Units15%
Vitamin C3.6mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chicken Broth (Chicken Stock, Natural Flavor), Cooked White Chicken Meat** (Water, Salt), Potatoes, Peas, Carrots, Unbleached Wheat Flour, Organic Soybean Oil, Corn Starch, Spices, Turmeric, Salt, Crust (Unbleached Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Water, Salt).Contains: Wheat, or.*Minimally Processed **Chicken Raised Without Antibiotics or Animal By-product

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More