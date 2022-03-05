Blake's All Natural Chicken Pot Pie
Product Details
Blake’s Chicken Pot Pie combines white-meat chicken, garden vegetables, potatoes, and our signature gravy packed inside a flaky, made-from-scratch crust. Straight from our farm to your kitchen table, Blake’s Chicken Pot Pie is made with real white-meat chicken raised without antibiotics. Blake’s All-Natural Foods are made from scratch by people, not machines, so you get a personal touch with every bite. Using only the finest natural ingredients, Blake’s Chicken Pot Pie contains no artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, or ingredients. Blake’s Chicken Pot Pie can be microwaved or heated in the oven for a hearty dinner that’s ready in just minutes.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Chicken Broth (Chicken Stock, Natural Flavor), Cooked White Chicken Meat** (Water, Salt), Potatoes, Peas, Carrots, Unbleached Wheat Flour, Organic Soybean Oil, Corn Starch, Spices, Turmeric, Salt, Crust (Unbleached Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Water, Salt).Contains: Wheat, or.*Minimally Processed **Chicken Raised Without Antibiotics or Animal By-product
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
