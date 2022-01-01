Ideal for indoor or outdoor container gardening, this resin planter is a tough, lightweight alternative to clay or ceramic planters. The traditional tapered design features natural textures and decorative embellishments to add a beautiful accent to your home. Thick walls and the planter's attractive rolled lip offer added durability, and optional punch-out drainage holes help prevent overwatering. Made with high-quality color pigments and UV additives, this planter offers excellent all-weather durability.

. Open diameter of pot is 12.52 inch. Classic planter design accents any homes decor. Thick-walled design offers superior durability. Textured finish looks like natural clay. Rolled Rim PlanterRolled Rim.Pot.Peppercorn.12 inch.Plastic.USA.10.43" H x 12.52" W x 12.52" D.1.34 lbs