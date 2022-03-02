Bloem 256705 6 in. Ariana Planter, Earthy Yellow Perspective: front
Bloem 256705 6 in. Ariana Planter, Earthy Yellow

1UPC: 0081417402931
Product Details

Our products are assured for reliability and durability which has high quality and standard Our products are designed with the up to date designs and creativity We always work towards to fulfill the requirements of our end users Earthy Yellow Features . Self watering disc insert. Reinforced rim. Uv protection Specifications . Finish Earthy Yellow. Size 6 in . Country of Origin United States of America. Weight 2 1 lbs

