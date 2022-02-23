Hover to Zoom
Bloem 256706 6 in. Ariana Planter, Bermuda Teal
1UPC: 0081417402932
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
Our products are assured for reliability and durability which has high quality and standard Our products are designed with the up to date designs and creativity We always work towards to fulfill the requirements of our end users Bermuda Teal Features . Self watering disc insert. Reinforced rim. Uv protection Specifications . Finish Bermuda Teal. Size 6 in . Country of Origin United States of America. Weight 2 1 lbs