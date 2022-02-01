Hover to Zoom
Bloem 256709 8 in. Ariana Bell Shaped Planter, Burnt Red
1UPC: 0081417402933
Product Details
This Silhouette Design With Internal Drainage Reservoir Self Watering Disk Helps Prevent Damaging Root Rot Helps Allow Oxygen To Easily Access Plant Roots Excellent Drainage Reservoir To Trap Water Keep It Away From Plants Roots 100 Recyclable Burnt Red Specifications . Finish Burnt Red. Size 8 in . Country of Origin United States of America. Weight 3 65 lbs