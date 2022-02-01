Hover to Zoom
Bloem 7004688 5 in. Dia. Polyresin Saturn Planter, Yellow
1UPC: 0008740400072
The colorful Saturn Planter will brighten up any room or outdoor space. It has a subtle texture comes in eight colors and features a convenient attached tray.Features. Polyresin Saturn Planter. Material Polyresin. Color Yellow. Diameter 5". Design Saturn. Shape Round. Material Recyclable Plastic. This planter looks great in both casual or formal settings. A coarse texture over the entire body and saucer of the planter is a perennial favorite of decorators. For indoor and outdoor useSpecifications. Size 5" Dia.