The colorful Saturn Planter will brighten up any room or outdoor space. It has a subtle texture, comes in eight colors and features a convenient attached tray.

. Polyresin Saturn Planter. Material: Polyresin. Color: Yellow. Diameter: 12''. Design: Saturn. Shape: Round. Material: Recyclable Plastic. This planter looks great in both casual or formal settings. A coarse texture over the entire body and saucer of the planter is a perennial favorite of decorators. For indoor and outdoor use12'' Dia.