Bloem 7005747 7.3 x 8.8 in. Dia. Plastic Colonnade Planter, Brown Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Bloem 7005747 7.3 x 8.8 in. Dia. Plastic Colonnade Planter, Brown Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Bloem 7005747 7.3 x 8.8 in. Dia. Plastic Colonnade Planter, Brown Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Bloem 7005747 7.3 x 8.8 in. Dia. Plastic Colonnade Planter, Brown Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Bloem 7005747 7.3 x 8.8 in. Dia. Plastic Colonnade Planter, Brown

1UPC: 0008740400012
Purchase Options

Product Details

This lightweight, all-weather planter won't chip, rust, rot or peel. It can withstand the harsh outdoor elements as well as indoor mishaps with children and pets.

Features
  • Plastic Colonnade Planter
  • Material: Plastic
  • Color: Brown
  • Size: 8.8"
  • The beautiful colonnade planter is made of a wood resin blend that gives it a natural, flecked look
  • Polished fine wood grain texture with matte finish
  • Features optional punch out drainage holes
  • It has a punch out X for drainage and is great for indoors or outdoor
Specifications
  • Size: 7.3" x 8.8" Dia.

 