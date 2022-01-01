Hover to Zoom
Bloem 7005747 7.3 x 8.8 in. Dia. Plastic Colonnade Planter, Brown
Product Details
This lightweight, all-weather planter won't chip, rust, rot or peel. It can withstand the harsh outdoor elements as well as indoor mishaps with children and pets.Features
- Plastic Colonnade Planter
- Material: Plastic
- Color: Brown
- Size: 8.8"
- The beautiful colonnade planter is made of a wood resin blend that gives it a natural, flecked look
- Polished fine wood grain texture with matte finish
- Features optional punch out drainage holes
- It has a punch out X for drainage and is great for indoors or outdoor
- Size: 7.3" x 8.8" Dia.