. Plastic Saturn Planter. A coarse texture over the entire body and saucer of the planter is a perennial favorite of decorators. This planter looks great in both casual or formal settings. For use indoors or outdoors. Recyclable Plastic. Made in the USABurnt Red.4.5" x 5".Saturn.Plastic.Bell