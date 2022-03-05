Hover to Zoom
Bloem 7484785 12.75 x 14 in. Plastic Saturn Planter, Burnt Red
1UPC: 0008740400083
Product Details
We believe in creating products that can bring people together. Our products are a noticeable element in the relationship between a person and the spaces they spend their lives in. We will enhance the atmospheres where relationships happen and flourish.Features. Plastic Saturn Planter. Excellent water retention and durability. Matte finish is perfect for resisting scratches dirt and fingerprints. Includes drainage holes and matching plant saucer traySpecifications. Color Burnt Red. Size 12.75" x 14". Design Saturn. Material Plastic. Shape Bell