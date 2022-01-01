We provide a wide assortment of garden and lawn products are brilliant designs. These pieces of products are made to provide you with utmost comfort during your leisure times. Be it for personal or for professional use, you will find the suitable for both the purposes.

. Resin Planter. Matching saucer included. Excellent water retention and durability. Includes pre-drilled drainage holes and matching saucer. Matte finish is perfect for resisting scratches, dirt, and fingerprints. 100% UV stabilized polypropylene plastic ensures long lasting color and withstands extreme weather conditions + BPA freeTeal.10.8'' x 12.3'' Dia..Resin.Bell