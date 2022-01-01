Dura Cotta Collection by Bloem: Grow beautiful flowers roses or herbs with the Bloem Dura Cotta Round Pot Planter. It provide a comfortable environment for your plants and keeps them looking fresh and healthy. The Dura Cotta Collection looks just like a classic clay pot but won't chip crack or discolor. Perfect for outdoor spaces this planter can be used to grow any type of flower plant. This planter is chip and crack resistant ensuring durability. The Dura Cotta Round Pot Planter by Bloem is made with resin plastic enabling long lasting utility. From the Dura Cotta Collection this planter drains out excessive water through pre-drilled drainage holes making it a perfect addition to your garden.FeaturesPlastic resin is UV stabilized to resist fading and last for many yearsIncludes drainage holes to help protect against overwateringDesign inspired by classic clay pots. No chipping cracking or discoloration riskMatte finish is perfect for resisting scratches dirt and fingerprintsIncludes 1 - Bloem Dura Cotta Planter 12" PeppercornFDA approved resin for contact with edibles and food (plastic code 2 & 5)SpecificationsColor: CharcoalSize: 12 in.Capacity: 3 galCountry of Origin: USADimension: 13.5 in. Top width x 8.5 in. Bottom width x 10.5 in. HeightWeight: 2 lbs