Dura Cotta Collection by Bloem: Grow beautiful flowers, roses or herbs with the Bloem Dura Cotta Round Pot Planter. It provide a comfortable environment for your plants and keeps them looking fresh and healthy. The Dura Cotta Collection looks just like a classic clay pot but won't chip, crack, or discolor. Perfect for outdoor spaces, this planter can be used to grow any type of flower plant. This planter is chip and crack resistant, ensuring durability. The Dura Cotta Round Pot Planter by Bloem is made with resin plastic, enabling long lasting utility. From the Dura Cotta Collection, this planter drains out excessive water through pre-drilled drainage holes, making it a perfect addition to your garden.

Plastic resin is UV stabilized to resist fading and last for many years

Includes drainage holes to help protect against overwatering

Design inspired by classic clay pots. No chipping, cracking or discoloration risk

Matte finish is perfect for resisting scratches, dirt, and fingerprints

Includes 1 - Bloem Dura Cotta Planter 16" Peppercorn

resin for contact with edibles and food (plastic code 2 & 5)