Dura Cotta Collection by Bloem: The Bloem Dura Cotta Rectangular Window Box Planter provides your plants with a healthy environment. Made with plastic, its construction enables long-lasting utility. You can use this widow box in your garden to plant herbs, tomatoes, onions or peppers. The Dura Cotta Rectangular Window Box Planter by Bloem is rectangular in shape and allows excessive water to drain. Includes attached drainage tray. It is from the Dura Cotta Collection and keeps your plants fresh. This window box is designed for maximum usage and is perfect for outdoor spaces.

. Removable saucer tray to capture excess water, use indoors or outdoors. Includes drainage holes and matching plant saucer tray. Plastic resin is UV stabilized to resist fading and last for many years. Includes 1 - Bloem dura cotta window box planter with tray 18 in. peppercorn. resin for contact with edibles and food (plastic code 2 and 5)Pebble Stone.30 in..4 gal.USA.30 in. Top width x 27 in. Bottom width x 5.75 in. Height x 7.5 in. Length.3 lbs