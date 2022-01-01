Bloem Deck Balcony Rail Planter 24" Casper White

DECK RAIL PLANTER COLLECTION by Bloem: This planter is great for home or apartment use and helps you make the most of your porch or patio living space. Grow a mini garden in an elevated space. Compression design fits rail size 3.75" or 5.5" wide. Rail planter also works on widths slightly smaller (3" up to 3.75" OR 4.75" up to 5.5"). For smaller rail sizes we recommend securing with screws or zipties under railing for added stability (screws not included). Planter was designed to maximize inside growing space and features a tiered bottom design allowing dirt and roots to grow strong and deep. The planter feature a smooth texture with matte finish. Made of durable resin, this planter by BLOEM is 100-percent UV stable to prevent fading and cracking and ensures long-lasting use. BPA free. Includes optional punch out holes for drainage. Use on patio, mailbox post, balcony, fence or deck railing.

Capacity: 4 Gallons / Size: 24 in. Top width x 24 in. Bottom width x 9 in. Height x 12 in. LengthFits 2x4 and 4x6 nominal lumber size. Actual dimension size fits 3.25"-3.75" width rails or 5.25"- 5.5" width rails. For slightly smaller rails we recommend securing with zip ties underneath planter for added stability.Features optional punch-out drainage holes.Plastic resin is UV stabilized to resist fading and last for many years.Includes 1 - Bloem Deck Balcony Rail Planter 24" Casper WhiteFDA approved resin for contact with edibles and food (plastic code 2 & 5).Proudly made in the USA. Color: Casper WhiteItem Height: 9Item Width (Top): 24Item Width (Base): 24Item Top Depth (Length): 12Size: 24