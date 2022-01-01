Expressions Collection by Bloem: Amp up the expression of your garden or home with this charming planter. Expressions glossy planters offer modern styling that will be a perfect complement to your interior or exterior decor. Choose between various colors and sizes to pair with your favorite plants in your living space. Each are equipped with built-in trays to protect decks, patios, and indoor surfaces from water damage. It is crafted from polypropylene, so it is durable and can be used both inside or outside no matter the weather. The design features a high gloss reflective finish. This planter is a favorite of decorators and looks great in both casual and formal setting.

Attached matching saucer helps protect against over-watering and saves indoor surfaces

Includes drainage holes and matching plant saucer tray

Plastic resin is UV stabilized to resist fading and last for many years

Includes 1 - Bloem Expressions Planter w/Saucer 12" White

resin for contact with edibles and food (plastic code 2 & 5)