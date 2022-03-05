Bloem LLC Green Ariana Planter Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Bloem LLC Green Ariana Planter

16 inUPC: 0008740456416
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by

Product Details

Sturdy, lightweight Ariana Planter

Features a self-watering disk, which is an internal drainage reservoir that helps prevent damaging root rot and allows oxygen to easily access plant roots. Offers an economical way to decorate the home interior or exterior. Constructed with high quality color pigments and ultra violet additives for all-weather durability. An ideal alternative to clay or ceramic pots.

  • 100% recyclable

Shipping & Return Information