Lucca Collection by Bloem: If your green thumb can get a little forgetful, make sure you get the Bloem Lucca planter. The planter comes with an attached basin saucer that can be filled for the plant to feed from once the root system is established. To start the plant, use convention top watering techniques and then switch to bottom watering by filling the basin as needed for the roots to wick the water up. The fill spot is more subtle than traditional self-watering planters, giving the flower pot a more acceptable appearance.

. Self-watering so you water less often and your plants never go thirsty. Water reservoir holds and gradually disperses moisture to the plant as it's needed. Includes drainage holes and matching plant saucer tray. Plastic resin is UV stabilized to resist fading and last for many years. Includes 1 - Bloem Lucca Self Watering Planter w/ Saucer 16'' Peppercorn with saucer tray. resin for contact with edibles and food (plastic code 2 & 5)Charcoal.6 in..0.5 gal.USA.6.75 in. Top width x 3.5 in. Bottom width x 5.25 in. Height.2 lbs