Bloem Modica Deck Rail Planter 12" Casper White

MODICA COLLECTION by Bloem: This planter is great for home or apartment use and helps you make the most of your porch or patio. Grow a mini garden in an elevated space. Compression design ensures a secure fit on railing. For year-around stability or in high wind environments secure the planter to the rail by running a cable tie (not included) through the punch-out holes under planter. Planter was designed to maximize inside growing space and features a tiered bottom design allowing dirt and roots to grow strong and deep. Pre-drilled drainage holes included. The planter feature a smooth texture with matte finish. Use on patio, mailbox post, balcony, fence or deck railing. Made of durable resin, this planter by BLOEM is 100-percent UV stable to prevent fading and cracking and ensures long-lasting use. And did we mention it’s BPA free?

Capacity: 1.5 Gallons / Size: 12 in. Top width x 12 in. Bottom width x 8.75 in. Height x 12 in. LengthCompression fit design ensures a secure fit on 2" and 3.5" up to 3.75" width rails. For smaller rails we recommend securing with zip ties underneath planter for added stability.Includes drainage holes and a water reservoir to help protect against overwatering. Plastic resin is UV stabilized to resist fading and last for many years.Includes 1 - Bloem Modica Deck Rail Planter 12" Casper WhiteFDA approved resin for contact with edibles and food (plastic code 2 & 5).Proudly made in the USA. Color: Casper WhiteItem Height: 8.75Item Width (Top): 12Item Width (Base): 12Item Top Depth (Length): 12Size: 12