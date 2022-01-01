Bloem Modica Deck Rail Planter 24" Earthy Yellow

MODICA COLLECTION by Bloem: This planter is great for home or apartment use and helps you make the most of your porch or patio. Grow a mini garden in an elevated space. Compression design ensures a secure fit on railing. For year-around stability or in high wind environments secure the planter to the rail by running a cable tie (not included) through the punch-out holes under planter. Planter was designed to maximize inside growing space and features a tiered bottom design allowing dirt and roots to grow strong and deep. Pre-drilled drainage holes included. The planter feature a smooth texture with matte finish. Use on patio, mailbox post, balcony, fence or deck railing. Made of durable resin, this planter by BLOEM is 100-percent UV stable to prevent fading and cracking and ensures long-lasting use. And did we mention it’s BPA free?

Capacity: 4 Gallons / Size: 26 in. Top width x 26 in. Bottom width x 8.75 in. Height x 14 in. LengthCompression fit design ensures a secure fit on 2", 3.5", and 5.5" width rails. For smaller rails secure with zip ties underneath planter for added stability (*zip ties not included).Includes drainage holes and a water reservoir to help protect against overwatering. Plastic resin is UV stabilized to resist fading and last for many years.Includes 1 - Bloem Modica Deck Rail Planter 24" Earthy YellowFDA approved resin for contact with edibles and food (plastic code 2 & 5).Proudly made in the USA. Color: Earthy YellowItem Height: 8.75Item Width (Top): 26Item Width (Base): 26Item Top Depth (Length): 14Size: 24