Bloem MR1242 12 in. Modica Deck Rail Planter, Living Green Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Bloem MR1242 12 in. Modica Deck Rail Planter, Living Green

1UPC: 0008740400063
Purchase Options

Product Details

Modica Collection by Bloem: This planter is great for home or apartment use and helps you make the most of your porch or patio. Grow a mini garden in an elevated space. Compression design ensures a secure fit on Railing. For year-around stability or in high wind environments secure the planter to the Rail by running a cable tie (not included) through the punch-out holes under planter. Planter was designed to maximize inside growing space and features a tiered bottom design allowing dirt and roots to grow strong and deep. Pre-drilled drainage holes included. The planter feature a smooth texture with matte finish. Use on patio, mailbox post, balcony, fence or Deck Railing. Made of Durable resin, this planter by Bloem is 100% UV stable to prevent fading and cracking and ensures long-lasting use.

Features
  • Compression fit design ensures a secure fit on 2 in. and 3.5 in. up to 3.75 in. W rails, for smaller rails we recommend securing with zip ties underneath planter for added stability
  • Includes drainage holes and a water reservoir to help protect against overwatering
  • Plastic resin is UV stabilized to resist fading and last for many years
  • Includes 1 - Bloem medical deck rail planter 12 in. terra cotta
  • resin for contact with edibles and food (plastic code 2 and 5)
Specifications
  • Color: Living Green
  • Size: 12 in.
  • Capacity: 1.5 gal
  • Country of Origin: USA
  • Dimension: 12 in. Top width x 12 in. Bottom width x 8.75 in. Height x 12 in. Length
  • Weight: 1 lbs

 