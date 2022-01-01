Modica Collection by Bloem: This planter is great for home or apartment use and helps you make the most of your porch or patio. Grow a mini garden in an elevated space. Compression design ensures a secure fit on Railing. For year-around stability or in high wind environments secure the planter to the Rail by running a cable tie (not included) through the punch-out holes under planter. Planter was designed to maximize inside growing space and features a tiered bottom design allowing dirt and roots to grow strong and deep. Pre-drilled drainage holes included. The planter feature a smooth texture with matte finish. Use on patio, mailbox post, balcony, fence or Deck Railing. Made of Durable resin, this planter by Bloem is 100% UV stable to prevent fading and cracking and ensures long-lasting use.

Compression fit design ensures a secure fit on 2 in. and 3.5 in. up to 3.75 in. W rails, for smaller rails we recommend securing with zip ties underneath planter for added stability

Includes drainage holes and a water reservoir to help protect against overwatering

Plastic resin is UV stabilized to resist fading and last for many years

Includes 1 - Bloem medical deck rail planter 12 in. terra cotta

resin for contact with edibles and food (plastic code 2 and 5)