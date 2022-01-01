Bloem MR1246 12 in. Modica Deck Rail Planter, Terra Cotta
Product Details
Modica Collection by Bloem: This planter is great for home or apartment use and helps you make the most of your porch or patio. Grow a mini garden in an elevated space. Compression design ensures a secure fit on Railing. For year-around stability or in high wind environments secure the planter to the Rail by running a cable tie (not included) through the punch-out holes under planter. Planter was designed to maximize inside growing space and features a tiered bottom design allowing dirt and roots to grow strong and deep. Pre-drilled drainage holes included. The planter feature a smooth texture with matte finish. Use on patio, mailbox post, balcony, fence or Deck Railing. Made of Durable resin, this planter by Bloem is 100% UV stable to prevent fading and cracking and ensures long-lasting use.Features
- Compression fit design ensures a secure fit on 2 in. and 3.5 in. up to 3.75 in. W rails, for smaller rails we recommend securing with zip ties underneath planter for added stability
- Includes drainage holes and a water reservoir to help protect against overwatering
- Plastic resin is UV stabilized to resist fading and last for many years
- Includes 1 - Bloem medical deck rail planter 12 in. terra cotta
- resin for contact with edibles and food (plastic code 2 and 5)
- Color: Terra Cotta
- Size: 12 in.
- Capacity: 1.5 gal
- Country of Origin: USA
- Dimension: 12 in. Top width x 12 in. Bottom width x 8.75 in. Height x 12 in. Length
- Weight: 1 lbs