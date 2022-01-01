Bloem MR2442 24 in. Modica Deck Rail Planter, Living Green Perspective: front
Bloem MR2442 24 in. Modica Deck Rail Planter, Living Green

1UPC: 0008740400068
Product Details

Modica Collection by Bloem: This planter is great for home or apartment use and helps you make the most of your porch or patio. Grow a mini garden in an elevated space. Compression design ensures a secure fit on Railing. For year-around stability or in high wind environments secure the planter to the Rail by running a cable tie (not included) through the punch-out holes under planter. Planter was designed to maximize inside growing space and features a tiered bottom design allowing dirt and roots to grow strong and deep. Pre-drilled drainage holes included. The planter feature a smooth texture with matte finish. Use on patio, mailbox post, balcony, fence or Deck Railing. Made of Durable resin, this planter by Bloem is 100% UV stable to prevent fading and cracking and ensures long-lasting use.

Features
  • Compression fit design ensures a secure fit on 2 in., 3.5 in., and 5.5 in. W rails
  • For smaller rails secure with zip ties underneath planter for added stability (zip ties not included)
  • Includes drainage holes and a water reservoir to help protect against overwatering
  • Plastic resin is UV stabilized to resist fading and last for many years
  • Includes 1 - Bloem medical deck rail planter 24 in. living green
  • resin for contact with edibles and food (plastic code 2 and 5)
Specifications
  • Color: Living Green
  • Size: 24 in.
  • Capacity: 4 gal
  • Country of Origin: USA
  • Dimension: 26 in. Top width x 26 in. Bottom width x 8.75 in. Height x 14 in. Length
  • Weight: 4 lbs

 