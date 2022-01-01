Dura Cotta Collection by Bloem: Inspired by classic clay pots, the Dura Cotta Planter Bowl is made from durable polypropylene. Deep grooves on the outside of this planters give it interesting contrast and creates a decorative compliment to plants and decor alike. You can use it to plant flowers or ferns and place it on garden tables, ledges, or stands. This planter is ideal for shallow-rooted plantings. Modern design features deep groves around bowl and matte finish is perfect for resisting scratches, dirt, and fingerprints.

. Plastic resin is UV stabilized to resist fading and last for many years. Features optional punch-out drainage holes. Use indoors or outdoors on tables, ledges, or stands. Matte finish is perfect for resisting scratches, dirt, and fingerprints. Includes 1 - Bloem Dura Cotta Plant Bowl Planter 12'' Casper White. resin for contact with edibles and food (plastic code 2 & 5)Casper White.12 in..2 gal.USA.11.75 in. Top width x 7 in. Bottom width x 6.25 in. Height.2 lbs