Saturn Collection by Bloem: Add a touch of modern elegance to your garden or home with this charming Bloem Saturn planter. It is crafted from polypropylene, so it is Durable and can be used both inside or outside no matter the weather. The design features natural textures and decorative embellishments to add a beautiful accent to your home. This planter is a favorite of decorators as this planter looks great in both casual and formal setting. Attached matching saucer helps protect against over-watering and saves indoor surfaces.

Excellent water retention and durability, matte finish is perfect for resisting scratches, dirt, and fingerprints

Includes drainage holes and matching plant saucer tray

Plastic resin is UV stabilized to resist fading and last for many years

Includes 1 - Bloem Saturn planter with saucer 14 in. passion fruit

resin for contact with edibles and food (plastic code 2 and 5)