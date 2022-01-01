Terra Collection by Bloem: The Bloem Terra round plant saucer tray protects surfaces from water damage. Use a Bloem saucer to keep plants healthy and hydrated. Made with plastic, this plant saucer enables long-lasting use. Heavy duty plant saucers will not leak and are perfect for indoor and outdoor applications. Made with an extra thick base which sits flat on the ground to provide ideal support and drainage for your plants. Saucers work with a variety of containers, including ceramic, terra-cotta, fabric pots and more. The Terra saucer is circular in shape and is compatible with most planters. From the Terra Collection, this saucer is an ideal indoor and outdoor planter accessory. Traditional deep design, lightweight and durable.

. Rugged polyethylene won't chip, crack, fade or leak like thin plastic or vinyl saucers. Ribbed bottom provides critical airflow for healthy root aeration. Thick resin construction with anti-fade. UV protection offers durability that withstands the elements. Includes 1 - Bloem Terra Plant Saucer Tray for Planters 15-20'' Peppercorn. resin for contact with edibles and food (plastic code 2 & 5)Charcoal.15 in..USA.17 in. Top width x 15 in. Bottom width x 2.75 in. Height.2 lbs