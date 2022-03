Terra Collection by Bloem Add a touch of color to your garden or home with this charming Bloem Terra Pot Planter. Inspired by the look of clay planters but constructed of a durable polypropylene material enabling years of functionality and reliable use. The tapered style resin planter is a tough lightweight alternative to clay or ceramic planters. Includes drainage holes to help prevent against overwatering. Made with highquality color pigments and UV additives this planter offers excellent allweather durability.

. Plastic resin is UV stabilized to resist fading and last for many years. Includes drainage holes to help protect against overwatering. Matte finish is perfect for resisting scratches dirt and fingerprints. Includes 1 Bloem Terra Pot Planter 8" Peppercorn. resin for contact with edibles and food plastic code 2 5Pebble Stone.8 in..1 gal.USA.8.75 in. Top width x 6 in. Bottom width x 7.25 in. Height.2 lbs