Terra Collection by Bloem: Add a touch of color to your garden or home with this charming Bloem Terra Pot Planter. Inspired by the look of clay planters but constructed of a durable polypropylene material, enabling years of functionality and reliable use. The tapered style resin planter is a tough, lightweight alternative to clay or ceramic planters. Includes drainage holes to help prevent against overwatering. Made with high-quality color pigments and UV additives, this planter offers excellent all-weather durability.

resin for contact with edibles and food (plastic code 2 & 5)Pebble Stone.12 in..3.5 gal.USA.13 in. Top width x 9 in. Bottom width x 10.75 in. Height.3 lbs