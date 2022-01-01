Veranda Collection by Bloem: Decorate with a burst of color and class. The Bloem Veranda Patio Deck Box Planter offers a rolled lip wide opening and ample soil space to accommodate several grower pots. The Veranda Patio Planter from Bloem is made from polyethylene plastic, which means your planter will last season after season. It can be used indoors or outdoors and its color wont fade.

. Plastic resin is UV stabilized to resist fading and last for many years. Features optional punch-out drainage holes. Extra thick wall design provides year-around durability and holds several large potted plants. Includes 1 - Bloem Veranda Window Deck Box Planter 26 x 11" Peppercorn. resin for contact with edibles and food (plastic code 2 & 5)Casper White.26 x 11 in..7 gal.USA.26.5 in. Top width x 22.5 in. Bottom width x 10 in. Height x 11.75 in. Length.4 lbs