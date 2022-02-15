Hover to Zoom
Bloom Haus 12 Plus Rose Bouquet - Red
18 - 19-stemUPC: 0001111020639
This smashing bouquet delightfully delivers roses and more! Starting with a dozen carefully selected, superior rose varieties, we have paired coordinating blossoms and premium foliage to create our luxurious Bloom Haus 12 Plus Bouquet.
Bloom Haus flowers are cultivated with care to provide you with a fresh-cut flower experience which meets florist-grade standards. The flowers in this bouquet are grown on Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms, ensuring compliance with Rainforest Alliance’s requirements for certification including the promotion of fair compensation, education, health, and welfare of employees as well as sustainable farming practices including environmental protection for forests and wildlife.
Care and Handling Instructions:
- Fill a clean vase with fresh water
- Add flower food
- Remove flower packaging
- Remove all foliage that will fall below the water line
- Measure bouquet to vase and cut stems evenly
- To keep flowers fresh longer, change water and recut stems every two days
- Enjoy!