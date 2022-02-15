Delivering even more than is expected, the Bloom Haus 18 Plus Bouquet is taller and grander than any of our traditional rose offerings. Featuring 18 premium quality roses combined with coordinating feature flowers and foliage, it’s simply spectacular.

Bloom Haus flowers are cultivated with care to provide you with a fresh-cut flower experience which meets florist-grade standards. The flowers in this bouquet are grown on Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms, ensuring compliance with Rainforest Alliance’s requirements for certification including the promotion of fair compensation, education, health and welfare of employees as well as sustainable farming practices including environmental protection for forests and wildlife.

Care and Handling Instructions: