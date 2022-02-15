Hover to Zoom
Bloom Haus 30 Plus Rose Bouquet - BiColor
48-stemUPC: 0001111060459
Product Details
The Bloom Haus 30 Plus Bouquet creates quite a commotion with its head turning qualities that make it perfect for the most special celebrations as well as the ultimate expression of gratitude and love. It’s a guaranteed showstopper!
- 30 long-stemmed bicolor roses with an assortment of premium foliage
- Hues and variety may vary due to availability
- Stem Length: 55 centimeters
- Stem Count: 48
Bloom Haus flowers are cultivated with care to provide you with a fresh-cut flower experience which meets florist-grade standards. The flowers in this bouquet are grown on Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms, ensuring compliance with Rainforest Alliance’s requirements for certification including the promotion of fair compensation, education, health and welfare of employees as well as sustainable farming practices including environmental protection for forests and wildlife.
Care and Handling Instructions:
- Fill a clean vase with fresh water
- Add flower food
- Remove flower packaging
- Remove all foliage that will fall below the water line
- Measure bouquet to vase and cut stems evenly
- To keep flowers fresh longer, change water and recut stems every two days
- Enjoy!