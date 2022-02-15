The Bloom Haus 30 Plus Bouquet creates quite a commotion with its head turning qualities that make it perfect for the most special celebrations as well as the ultimate expression of gratitude and love. It’s a guaranteed showstopper!

30 long-stemmed bicolor roses with an assortment of premium foliage

Hues and variety may vary due to availability

Stem Length: 55 centimeters

Stem Count: 48

Bloom Haus flowers are cultivated with care to provide you with a fresh-cut flower experience which meets florist-grade standards. The flowers in this bouquet are grown on Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms, ensuring compliance with Rainforest Alliance’s requirements for certification including the promotion of fair compensation, education, health and welfare of employees as well as sustainable farming practices including environmental protection for forests and wildlife.

Care and Handling Instructions: