Ready for presentation with beribboned packaging, the Bow Bouquet features carefully selected and long-lasting blossoms in a fashionable array. Always generating smiles, this collection of bright blossoms is perfect for every recipient even if it’s you!

Colors and varieties may vary due to availability

Stem Length: 50 centimeters

Stem Count: 13

Our Bow Bouquet is hand-tied using long-lasting blooms sourced from premium growers to cultivate freshness and quality in every bouquet. The flowers in this bouquet are grown on Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms, ensuring compliance with Rainforest Alliance’s requirements for certification including the promotion of fair compensation, education, health and welfare of employees as well as sustainable farming practices including environmental protection for forests and wildlife.

Care and Handling Instructions: