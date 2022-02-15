Expertly hand-tied, the Bloom Haus Classic Rose combines 10 long-stemmed roses with lush greenery and unique, textural filler. Prearranged to perfection, this rose bouquet easily transitions from a wrapped bouquet to the perfect vase arrangement in a snap.

Bloom Haus flowers are cultivated with care to provide you with a fresh-cut flower experience which meets florist-grade standards. The flowers in this bouquet are grown on Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms, ensuring compliance with Rainforest Alliance’s requirements for certification including the promotion of fair compensation, education, health, and welfare of employees as well as sustainable farming practices including environmental protection for forests and wildlife.

Care and Handling Instructions: