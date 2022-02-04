This minimalist test tube arrangement displays fresh-cut roses encased in a sturdy wooden block base. Perfect as an office or home decorative on shelves, desks, counters or kitchen islands, the Bloom Haus Double Rose Tube Vase will brighten any area and begs to be refilled again and again.The flowers in this bouquet are grown on Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms, ensuring compliance with Rainforest Alliance’s requirements for certification including the promotion of fair compensation, education, health and welfare of employees as well as sustainable farming practices including environmental protection for forests and wildlife.

To keep flowers fresh longer, change water and recut stems every two days

Bloom Haus flowers are cultivated with care to provide you with a fresh-cut flower experience which meets florist-grade standards

Arranged in decorative double test tube vase with a wooden base